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Westport-Volvo JV Ink Deal To Commercialize HPDI Fuel System Tech

June 18, 2026 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), a manufacturer of alternative fuel systems, Thursday announced that its joint venture with Swedish auto maker Volvo Group (VOLV-A.ST) called Cespira has agreed to integrate and commercialize Cespira's HPDI fuel system technology to enable Volvo Group's 13-litre engine to run on hydrogen.

Currently, Volvo trucks are in on-road testing and a commercial launch is targeted to happen before 2030.

This agreement, governs the development and commercialization activities to extend the 13L engine platform to run on hydrogen.

"Cespira's HPDI fuel system enables direct injection of alternative fuels at high pressures into internal combustion engines, supporting the use of lower-carbon fuels while preserving the performance, durability, and operating characteristics required for heavy-duty applications.", Westport commented.

This technology is expected to deliver diesel-equivalent performance with a zero-carbon fuel, hydrogen.

In pre-market activity, WPRT shares were trading at $2.40, up 29% on the Nasdaq and VOLV-A.ST shares were trading at 317.20 SEK, down 0.31% on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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