Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Price Target Increased by 713.61% to 24.88

The average one-year price target for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) has been revised to 24.88 / share. This is an increase of 713.61% from the prior estimate of 3.06 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.22 to a high of 47.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 125.78% from the latest reported closing price of 11.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westport Fuel Systems. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPRT is 0.04%, an increase of 67.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.61% to 17,242K shares. The put/call ratio of WPRT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 4,582K shares representing 26.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 3,502K shares representing 20.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,416K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 58.03% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 3,300K shares representing 19.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing an increase of 21.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 120,443.59% over the last quarter.

S&t Bank holds 1,160K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares, representing an increase of 11.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 36.51% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 742K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing an increase of 32.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 39.82% over the last quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Background Information

At Westport Fuel Systems is driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. It is a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. The technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, the Company serves its customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands.

