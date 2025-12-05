Westport Fuel Systems (TSX:WPRT) Price Target Decreased by 11.41% to 5.15

The average one-year price target for Westport Fuel Systems (TSX:WPRT) has been revised to $5.15 / share. This is a decrease of 11.41% from the prior estimate of $5.82 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 110.30% from the latest reported closing price of $2.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westport Fuel Systems. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPRT is 0.02%, an increase of 74.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.56% to 2,243K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grace & White holds 1,045K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 30.21% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 549K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 69.28% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 180K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 482.32% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 167K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 137K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 39.72% over the last quarter.

