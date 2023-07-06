Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 40.73

The average one-year price target for Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) has been revised to 40.73 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of 4.07 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.76 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 307.75% from the latest reported closing price of 9.99 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PENNX - Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Investment Class holds 166K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 92K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing a decrease of 349.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 82.10% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 72K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 63K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 16.42% over the last quarter.

QQQS - Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

