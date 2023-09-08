Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Price Target Decreased by 38.94% to 19.99

The average one-year price target for Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) has been revised to 19.99 / share. This is an decrease of 38.94% from the prior estimate of 32.74 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.86% from the latest reported closing price of 9.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westport Fuel Systems. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 54.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPRT is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 78.28% to 95K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 72K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Alternative Investment Funds - Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I holds 12K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 11.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 11.83% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 9K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 585.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 85.85% over the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 29.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 47.79% over the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.