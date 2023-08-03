Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Price Target Decreased by 19.61% to 32.74

The average one-year price target for Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) has been revised to 32.74 / share. This is an decrease of 19.61% from the prior estimate of 40.73 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.76 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 121.40% from the latest reported closing price of 14.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westport Fuel Systems. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPRT is 0.00%, a decrease of 90.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.64% to 416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PENNX - Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Investment Class holds 166K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 92K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing a decrease of 349.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 82.10% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 72K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 63K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 16.42% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Alternative Investment Funds - Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I holds 12K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 11.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 11.83% over the last quarter.

