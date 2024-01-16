News & Insights

Westport Fuel Systems Appoints Dan Sceli To Succeed Tony Guglielmin As CEO

January 16, 2024

(RTTNews) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT, WPRT.TO) announced Tuesday Dan Sceli as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Westport Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dan will succeed Tony Guglielmin, who has supported Westport's leadership team as Interim CEO through this transition period.

Dan brings over three decades of experience, marked by exemplary leadership roles in the global automotive and manufacturing sectors.

Most recently, Dan was a Board Member and CEO of Cadillac Products Automotive Co. Prior to this, Dan spent 12 years as CEO at Peterson American Corp. Dan began his career at The Woodbridge Group where he advanced to become a member of the core management team.

Guglielmin will continue as a member of the Westport Board of Directors.

