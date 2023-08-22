News & Insights

Westport CEO To Quit; Names Interim Replacement

(RTTNews) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) announced on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer David Johnson has decided to resign from the company, effective immediately.

Tony Guglielmin will be interim chief executive until a replacement is identified. He currently serves on the Westport Board and chairs the audit committee.

The company's finance chief Bill Larkin, and Lance Follett the chief legal officer, will both take on expanded roles during the transitionary period.

Westport is on the look out for the company's next chief executive.

On Monday, shares of Westport closed at $7.60 up 0.53% on Nasdaq.

