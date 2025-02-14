WestPark Capital Upgrades Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, WestPark Capital upgraded their outlook for Bridgeline Digital (NasdaqCM:BLIN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.14% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bridgeline Digital is $2.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.94. The average price target represents an increase of 50.14% from its latest reported closing price of $1.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bridgeline Digital is 23MM, an increase of 51.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridgeline Digital. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLIN is 0.00%, an increase of 59.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.73% to 481K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 131K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing an increase of 21.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLIN by 72.67% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 111K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 90K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 25.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLIN by 7.42% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLIN by 6.95% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 26K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 86.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLIN by 35.06% over the last quarter.

Bridgeline Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bridgeline enables marketers to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Engage prospects and build customer relationships across multiple channels – empowering you to: attract, engage, nurture & convert! Bridgeline Digital helps customers maximize the performance of their complete digital experience – from websites and intranets to online stores and marketing campaigns. Bridgeline enables customers to maximize revenue, improve customer loyalty, enhance employee knowledge, and reduce operational costs. The Bridgeline Unbound Product Suite deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics. The Bridgeline platform powers websites, online stores, portals and intranets for thousands of customers that range from small and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. Bridgeline has been recognized numerous times as a leader in Content Management, Commerce and Marketing Automation and has won multiple industry awards. Bridgeline Digital is headquartered near Boston with additional locations in Chicago, Denver, Tampa, New York & California. Bridgeline has thousands of customers ranging from mid market organizations to divisions within Fortune 1,000 companies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.