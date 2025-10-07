WestPark Capital Reiterates Ideal Power (IPWR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, WestPark Capital reiterated coverage of Ideal Power (NasdaqCM:IPWR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.98% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ideal Power is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 162.98% from its latest reported closing price of $5.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ideal Power is 10MM, an increase of 52,914.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ideal Power. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPWR is 0.04%, an increase of 40.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.38% to 2,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 669K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares , representing a decrease of 22.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPWR by 22.66% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 602K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 240K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 175K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing a decrease of 64.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPWR by 51.76% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 133K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

