WestPark Capital Reiterates Glimpse Group (VRAR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, WestPark Capital reiterated coverage of Glimpse Group (NasdaqCM:VRAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.04% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Glimpse Group is $2.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.65 to a high of $2.75. The average price target represents an increase of 174.04% from its latest reported closing price of $0.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Glimpse Group is 45MM, an increase of 376.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glimpse Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRAR is 0.00%, an increase of 56.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.00% to 1,900K shares. The put/call ratio of VRAR is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 437K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 182K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing an increase of 36.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAR by 88.25% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 181K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing an increase of 18.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAR by 29.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 177K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAR by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Corsair Capital Management holds 100K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company.

