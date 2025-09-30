WestPark Capital Maintains Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, WestPark Capital maintained coverage of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ENTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.95% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enanta Pharmaceuticals is $18.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.95% from its latest reported closing price of $15.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enanta Pharmaceuticals is 493MM, an increase of 660.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enanta Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTA is 0.06%, an increase of 35.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 20,003K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 2,122K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Krensavage Asset Management holds 2,114K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,117K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 30.98% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,459K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares , representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 34.56% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 867K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 857K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 39.95% over the last quarter.

