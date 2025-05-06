WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage of Workday (LSE:0M18) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, WestPark Capital initiated coverage of Workday (LSE:0M18) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 2,043 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday. This is an increase of 209 owner(s) or 11.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M18 is 0.42%, an increase of 80.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.04% to 228,275K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,672K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,721K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,333K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,574K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 4.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,770K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

Eagle Capital Management holds 5,511K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,971K shares , representing an increase of 27.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 43.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,637K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares , representing an increase of 38.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 63.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

