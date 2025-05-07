WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage of Workday (BMV:WDAY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, WestPark Capital initiated coverage of Workday (BMV:WDAY) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDAY is 0.50%, an increase of 6.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 193,728K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,672K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,721K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 3.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,770K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,624K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,333K shares , representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 65.46% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 5,511K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,971K shares , representing an increase of 27.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 43.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,637K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares , representing an increase of 38.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 63.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.