WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage of Talphera (TLPH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2026, WestPark Capital initiated coverage of Talphera (NasdaqCM:TLPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 269.98% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Talphera is $3.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 269.98% from its latest reported closing price of $0.90 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Talphera is 13MM, an increase of 44,825.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talphera. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLPH is 0.06%, an increase of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.38% to 19,989K shares. The put/call ratio of TLPH is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 4,662K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,589K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rosalind Advisors holds 3,579K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,386K shares , representing a decrease of 22.53%.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,493K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Empery Asset Management holds 1,333K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.