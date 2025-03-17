WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage of Ouster (OUST) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, WestPark Capital initiated coverage of Ouster (NasdaqGS:OUST) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.64% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ouster is $11.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 36.64% from its latest reported closing price of $8.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ouster is 376MM, an increase of 256.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ouster. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 8.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUST is 0.11%, an increase of 51.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.79% to 26,095K shares. The put/call ratio of OUST is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,285K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares , representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 114.85% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,264K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares , representing a decrease of 44.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 14.86% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,241K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares , representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 104.34% over the last quarter.

Tao Capital Management holds 1,125K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Penn Capital Management holds 1,095K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares , representing an increase of 21.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 163.78% over the last quarter.

Ouster Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release.

