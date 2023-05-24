WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage of WM Technology Inc - (MAPS) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, WestPark Capital initiated coverage of WM Technology Inc - (NASDAQ:MAPS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.85% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for WM Technology Inc - is 2.73. The forecasts range from a low of 1.21 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 172.85% from its latest reported closing price of 1.00.

The projected annual revenue for WM Technology Inc - is 215MM, an increase of 4.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in WM Technology Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAPS is 0.11%, an increase of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.78% to 47,453K shares. The put/call ratio of MAPS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Etf Managers Group holds 5,129K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,513K shares, representing an increase of 12.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPS by 45.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,204K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares, representing an increase of 28.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPS by 18.84% over the last quarter.

MJUS - ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF holds 3,073K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing an increase of 82.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAPS by 172.19% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,718K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,170K shares, representing an increase of 20.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPS by 59.65% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 2,250K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares, representing a decrease of 16.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPS by 10.38% over the last quarter.

WM Technology Background Information

WM Technology, Inc.’s mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy. Now in its second decade, WM Technology has been a driving force behind much of the legislative change in the past 10 years. Founded in 2008, WM Technology, is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, comprising a B2C platform, Weedmaps, and B2B software, WM Business. The cloud-based SaaS solutions from WM Business provide an end-to-end operating system for cannabis retailers. WM Business’ tools support compliance with the complex, disparate, and constantly evolving regulations applicable to the cannabis industry. Through its website and mobile apps, WM Technology provides consumers with the latest information about cannabis retailers, brands, and products, facilitating product discovery and driving engagement with its retail and brand customers. WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant. Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees.

