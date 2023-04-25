WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage of SQL Technologies (SKYX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, WestPark Capital initiated coverage of SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 241.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SQL Technologies is 11.73. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 241.98% from its latest reported closing price of 3.43.

The projected annual revenue for SQL Technologies is 66MM, an increase of 206,945.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in SQL Technologies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYX is 0.00%, a decrease of 66.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.58% to 4,241K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYX is 20.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,219K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 36.03% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 510K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 31.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 401K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 38.75% over the last quarter.

SlateStone Wealth holds 336K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 99.93% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 241K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

