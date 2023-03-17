WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage of Okta (OKTA) with Buy Recommendation

On March 17, 2023, WestPark Capital initiated coverage of Okta with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.69% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Okta is $94.22. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.69% from its latest reported closing price of $84.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Okta is $1,874MM, an increase of 0.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.29.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 6,314K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares, representing an increase of 61.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 212.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,603K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,101K shares, representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,380K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 7.59% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,857K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,774K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 12.46% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,355K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,473K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 6.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okta. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKTA is 0.45%, an increase of 21.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 137,286K shares. The put/call ratio of OKTA is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Okta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.