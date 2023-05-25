WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage of Leafly Holdings (LFLY) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, WestPark Capital initiated coverage of Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 672.26% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leafly Holdings is 2.55. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 672.26% from its latest reported closing price of 0.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Leafly Holdings is 54MM, an increase of 15.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leafly Holdings. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFLY is 0.03%, an increase of 379.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 8,122K shares. The put/call ratio of LFLY is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AXS Investments holds 1,182K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company.

THCX - AXS Cannabis ETF holds 1,162K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company.

THCX - The Cannabis ETF holds 493K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 51.54%.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 468K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares, representing a decrease of 99.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFLY by 48.52% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 366K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFLY by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.