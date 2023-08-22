WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage of Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, WestPark Capital initiated coverage of Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ:VRAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.22% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Glimpse Group Inc is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 141.22% from its latest reported closing price of 2.96.

The projected annual revenue for Glimpse Group Inc is 29MM, an increase of 119.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glimpse Group Inc. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRAR is 0.00%, an increase of 64.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.46% to 1,549K shares. The put/call ratio of VRAR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 437K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAR by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 251K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing a decrease of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRAR by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 197K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 96.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAR by 2,365.87% over the last quarter.

NorthRock Partners holds 100K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 86K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glimpse Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Glimpse Group is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform.

