WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage of Digi International (DGII) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, WestPark Capital initiated coverage of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.38% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digi International is 49.13. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 48.38% from its latest reported closing price of 33.11.

The projected annual revenue for Digi International is 436MM, an increase of 1.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digi International. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGII is 0.20%, a decrease of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 40,438K shares. The put/call ratio of DGII is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,624K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 1.89% over the last quarter.

XFBRX - Mid Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 1,614K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,456K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 78.61% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,191K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 1,173K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing a decrease of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 21.50% over the last quarter.

Digi International is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. Digi helps its customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped its customers connect over 100 million things and growing.

