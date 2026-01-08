WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage of Arbe Robotics (ARBE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2026, WestPark Capital initiated coverage of Arbe Robotics (NasdaqCM:ARBE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.41% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arbe Robotics is $1.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 49.41% from its latest reported closing price of $1.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arbe Robotics is 98MM, an increase of 14,626.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbe Robotics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARBE is 0.02%, an increase of 31.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.79% to 18,554K shares. The put/call ratio of ARBE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 5,788K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 4,117K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares , representing an increase of 26.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARBE by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 2,844K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M&G holds 1,219K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,200K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

