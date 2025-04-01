WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage of Alphabet (GOOG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, WestPark Capital initiated coverage of Alphabet (NasdaqGS:GOOG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.77% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alphabet is $223.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $184.32 to a high of $255.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.77% from its latest reported closing price of $156.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet is 369,378MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,881 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 403 owner(s) or 7.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOG is 1.42%, an increase of 134.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 3,831,981K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOG is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 147,333K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 150,497K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 9.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 128,828K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125,807K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 104,777K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,557K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 10.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 92,989K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,787K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 91,236K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,478K shares , representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 19.01% over the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.