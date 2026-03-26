WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage of Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, WestPark Capital initiated coverage of Aligos Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ALGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 888.12% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Aligos Therapeutics is $69.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 888.12% from its latest reported closing price of $7.04 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Aligos Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aligos Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGS is 0.02%, an increase of 24.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 2,811K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 444K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 412K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 336K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 289K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing a decrease of 61.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGS by 51.65% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 269K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.