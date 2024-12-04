Westpac’s Buy-Back Program Continues to Boost Value

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.
Westpac Banking Corporation has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 525,106 shares bought back on the latest day. This buy-back program involves purchasing ordinary fully paid securities on the market, contributing to a total of over 71 million shares repurchased to date. The move is part of Westpac’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.
