News & Insights

Stocks

Westpac’s Buy-Back Program Continues to Boost Value

December 04, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Westpac Banking Corporation has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 525,106 shares bought back on the latest day. This buy-back program involves purchasing ordinary fully paid securities on the market, contributing to a total of over 71 million shares repurchased to date. The move is part of Westpac’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:WBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEBNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.