Westpac Updates Dividend Reinvestment Plan Details

December 03, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has updated its previous announcement regarding its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP), providing details on the DRP price, participation rate, and foreign currency payment options. This update is relevant to shareholders interested in the dividend distribution for the period ending September 30, 2024. Investors should note the record date of November 8, 2024, for participation.

For further insights into AU:WBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

