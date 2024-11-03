News & Insights

Westpac Unveils 2024 Financial Results and Insights

November 03, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has released its 2024 Presentation and Investor Discussion Pack, detailing the full-year financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024. Investors and market enthusiasts can gain insights into the bank’s performance and strategic direction for the year ahead. This release is a key resource for those tracking Westpac’s financial activities and market strategies.

