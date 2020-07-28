Westpac to move 1,000 overseas call center jobs to Australia

July 29 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Wednesday it will bring back 1,000 mostly call center jobs to Australia from overseas to meet growing demand for customer assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia's second-largest bank said the hiring will raise costs by about A$45 million ($32.22 million) per year by the end of fiscal 2021.

($1 = 1.3968 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.