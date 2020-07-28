Westpac to move 1,000 overseas call center jobs to Australia

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Westpac Banking Corp said on Wednesday it will bring back 1,000 mostly call center jobs to Australia from overseas to meet growing demand for customer assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia's second-largest bank said the hiring will raise costs by about A$45 million ($32.22 million) per year by the end of fiscal 2021.

