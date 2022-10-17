US Markets

Westpac taps JP Morgan for Tyro Payments takeover - media

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX has roped in investment bankers from U.S. banking giant JP Morgan to advise it on a bid to buy payment terminals firm Tyro Payments Ltd TYR.AX, the Australian Financial Review reported on Monday.

