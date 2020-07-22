Westpac taps Deutsche Bank's ANZ CEO to head institutional business

Adds background on management reshuffle, money-laundering case, third-quarter earnings date

July 23 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX on Thursday tapped Deutsche Bank's chief of Australia and New Zealand unit as head of its institutional business, the bank's latest move to shake up its top management following a money-laundering scandal.

Australia's second-largest lender has made a string of top appointments in recent months, hoping to bring stability and accountability, while helping it steer through the coronavirus pandemic that threatens its earnings.

Anthony Miller, who will start in his new role later this year, has led Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE Australia and New Zealand operations since 2017, the bank said in a statement to the stock exchange. He had previously worked with Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N.

Miller replaces Lyn Cobley, who left the company in May along with other top executives amid charges that Westpac had enabled 23 million payments in breach of anti-money laundering laws.

The lender has admitted to a number of those breaches and is engaging in court with the regulator that brought about those charges. It most recently set aside A$900 million ($578 million) towards an expected fine over the accusations.

Westpac appointed KPMG partner Michael Rowland as its chief financial officer on July 14, filling the last of its top three management positions.

The lender is set to provide a third-quarter update on Aug 18.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.