Westpac sees RBA pausing rate hikes in April, lower peak

SYDNEY, March 17 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank is likely to pause its 10-month tightening campaign in April and only hike once more this cycle, Westpac economists predicted on Friday.

Citing in part recent turmoil in the global banking system, Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said he no longer expected the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to lift the 3.6% cash rate at its April meeting and lowered the expected peak for rates by a quarter point to 3.85%.

Markets have already priced out almost any chance of a rate rise in April and are wagering the next move was likely to be a cut. 0#RBAWATCH

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

