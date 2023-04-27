Westpac sees Australia's cash rate peaking at 3.6%

SYDNEY, April 28 (Reuters) - Australian bank Westpac WBC.AX said on Friday it saw the country's cash rate peaking at its current level of 3.6%, against 3.85% previously forecasted.

It no longer sees a rate hike at the Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting next week, economists at Westpac added.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

