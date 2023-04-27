News & Insights

Westpac sees Australia's cash rate peaking at 3.6%

April 27, 2023 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, April 28 (Reuters) - Australian bank Westpac WBC.AX said on Friday it saw the country's cash rate peaking at its current level of 3.6%, against 3.85% previously forecasted.

It no longer sees a rate hike at the Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting next week, economists at Westpac added.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.