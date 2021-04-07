Westpac says considering regulator claims in junk insurance sale proceedings

Australia's Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday it is considering the claims in proceedings launched by the corporate regulator over the sale of "junk insurance" to consumers.

April 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Thursday it is considering the claims in proceedings launched by the corporate regulator over the sale of "junk insurance" to consumers.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission first launched investigations into the matter in 2019, alleging many lenders had sold consumer credit insurance to customers who had not agreed to buy the policies. (https://bit.ly/3usVkFB)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX have also been slapped with lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny over similar practices.

The regulator is seeking, among other things, unspecified monetary penalties relating to the sale to about 384 customers from April 7, 2015, to July 28, 2015, Westpac said.

The country's second-largest lender added it has not sold consumer credit insurance products since 2019.

