Westpac Reports Strong Dividends Amid Profit Dip

November 03, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has reported a 3% decrease in net profit after tax for the fiscal year 2024, despite strong performance in its Business division and improved customer service. The bank has increased its share buyback program by $1 billion and raised its fully franked ordinary dividends by 6%, reaching a total of 151 cents per share. Westpac’s robust capital position and enhancements in digital banking and customer security have contributed to its ongoing growth and success.

