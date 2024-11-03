Westpac Reports Stable Revenue Despite Profit Dip

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has reported a stable revenue of $21,588 million for the full year ending September 2024, while profits saw a slight decline of 3% to $6,990 million. Despite the dip in profits, shareholders can expect a consistent dividend payout, highlighting the bank’s commitment to return value to investors. The financial results reflect Westpac’s resilience in a challenging economic environment.

