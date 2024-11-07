Westpac Releases New Zealand Banking Group Statement

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has released its New Zealand Banking Group Disclosure Statement for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. This report provides insights into Westpac’s financial performance and operations in New Zealand, highlighting its role in the regional banking sector. Investors and market enthusiasts can gain valuable information about the bank’s strategies and market positioning.

