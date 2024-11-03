News & Insights

Westpac Releases Annual Financial Disclosure for NZ

November 03, 2024 — 04:02 pm EST

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has released its annual disclosure statement for its New Zealand subsidiary, covering the financial year ending September 30, 2024. This statement offers insights into the company’s financial performance and operations, which could be of interest to investors and market watchers.

