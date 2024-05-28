News & Insights

Westpac Rating Upgraded by Fitch Ratings

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Westpac Banking Corporation’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to ‘AA-‘ with a stable outlook, and its Short-Term IDR to ‘F1+’, acknowledging the bank’s enhanced capital buffers. The bank’s Viability Rating and Government Support Rating remain unchanged, maintaining a solid position in the financial market.

