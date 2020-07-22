US Markets

Westpac names Deutsche Bank's ANZ CEO as institutional banking head

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
July 23 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX on Thursday tapped Deutsche Bank's chief executive for Australia and New Zealand as head of its institutional bank, a week after it permanently filled the last of the top three positions following a money-laundering scandal.

Anthony Miller, who will start in his new role later this year, has led Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE Australia and New Zealand operations since 2017, the bank said in a statement to the stock exchange. He had previously worked with Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N.

Australia's second-largest lender appointed KPMG partner Michael Rowland as its chief financial officer on July 14.

