Westpac FY Profit Down; Expands Share Buyback Program By A$1 Bln

(RTTNews) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC.AX, WBK) reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the company for fiscal year 2024 declined to A$6.99 billion from A$7.20 billion in the prior year.

Net interest income for the year was A$18.75 billion up from A$18.32 billion in the prior year. But annual non-interest income declined to A$2.84 billion from A$3.33 billion in the previous year.

The company announced an increase of A$1 billion to its share buyback program. In addition, fully franked ordinary dividends increased by 6% this year with a final dividend of 76 cents per share. Total ordinary dividends for the year were 151 cents per share, towards the upper end of its payout range.

