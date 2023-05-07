Westpac first-half net profit rises 22%

May 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX on Monday reported a 22% rise in its first-half net profit, boosted by improving margins as a result of rising interest rates and growth in home and business loans.

The country's No.3 lender said net profit came in at A$4.00 billion ($2.70 billion) for the six months ended March 31, compared with A$3.28 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4819 Australian dollars)

