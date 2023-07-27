Westpac expects RBA to hike in August before holding rates steady

Adds Westpac lowering peak rate call

SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - Australian bank Westpac said on Friday it expected the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.35% in August before holding rates steady, tempering its view on the peak rate in the tightening cycle.

Much will depend on the updated economic forecasts from the RBA staff on the path of returning inflation to target, which will be presented to the board at the August meeting, he said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Alasdair Pal and Jamie Freed)

