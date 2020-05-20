Westpac changes call on RBNZ rates, sees rate cut only in 2021

Westpac changed their call on New Zealand interest rates on Thursday, saying they now expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut rates to -0.5% by April next year.

The bank had previously forecast RBNZ to cut rates to -0.5% by November.

RBNZ's quantitative easing programme will be expanded to NZ$70 billion ($43 billion) at the June official cash rate review, Westpac Chief Economist Dominick Stephens said.

($1 = 1.6276 New Zealand dollars)

