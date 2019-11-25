Westpac CEO resigns as money-laundering scandal rocks Australia's second-biggest bank

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX on Tuesday said chief executive Brian Hartzer has resigned, as Australia's second-biggest bank faces the country's biggest money laundering scandal.

The banking giant is accused of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws and potentially billions of dollars in fines.

Chief Financial Officer Peter King will be taking over as acting CEO, effective Monday 2 Dec.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

