Westpac Banking (WEBNF) Price Target Decreased by 10.10% to 21.13

The average one-year price target for Westpac Banking (OTCPK:WEBNF) has been revised to $21.13 / share. This is a decrease of 10.10% from the prior estimate of $23.50 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.20 to a high of $25.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.42% from the latest reported closing price of $17.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westpac Banking. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEBNF is 0.35%, an increase of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 262,595K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,522K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,133K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEBNF by 3.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 30,798K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,186K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEBNF by 0.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 22,287K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,932K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEBNF by 1.20% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,662K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,622K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEBNF by 0.77% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 11,228K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,870K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEBNF by 2.02% over the last quarter.

