Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.446 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.36% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WBK was $17.02, representing a -18.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.82 and a 32.66% increase over the 52 week low of $12.83.

WBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). Zacks Investment Research reports WBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 4.69%, compared to an industry average of 28.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wbk Dividend History page.

