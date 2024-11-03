Westpac Banking Announces Dividend Distribution

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.76 per share for its ordinary fully paid stock. The ex-dividend date is set for November 7, 2024, with the payment scheduled for December 19, 2024. Investors can expect this dividend as part of the corporation’s six-month financial period ending September 30, 2024.

For further insights into AU:WBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.