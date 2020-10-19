Oil

Westpac and Afterpay to form digital banking platform

Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday it will partner with buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay Ltd to form a digital banking platform.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Tuesday it will partner with buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay Ltd APT.AX to form a digital banking platform.

The partnership is for Afterpay to provide Australia's No. 2 bank with transaction and cashflow management tools beginning in the 2021 second quarter, Westpac said in a statement.

