Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX on Tuesday said it was aware of legal proceedings commenced by the country's corporate regulator alleging the lender's failure to assist its customers with financial hardship notices between 2015 and 2022.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

